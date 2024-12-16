Sokoto introduces e-ticketing for mass transit vehicles

The Sokoto State Government has introduced an e-ticketing system for all its mass transit vehicles.

This was announced during a brief demonstration to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on how the e-ticketing system works and how a passenger could obtain ticket without any stress.

The governor said the initiative was part of several other measures introduced by his administration to enhance transparency and accountability in the mass transit unit and the state as a whole.

“This system is good, and it will promote cashless system and ensure that all transportation fares go directly into the government coffers.

“With this development, we are also making sure that there is value for money spent in the purchase of the 126 vehicles so far released to mass transit for inter states, intra city and inter local government services.

“I’m very optimistic that with this development, cases of pilfering with public funds would reduce to the barest minimum,” he said.

Aliyu further believed that the new initiative would also enable government to have an effective supervision of its vehicles and their road worthiness.

He pledged his administration support for the new initiative, stressing the need for the consulting firm to improve on the process of acquiring the e-tickets.

The governor also said the programme, when fully operational, would create job opportunities and ramp up the revenue of the state.