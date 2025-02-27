Sokoto: Hisbah resolves 260 marital conflicts in 3 months

The Sokoto Hisbah Board has resolved over 260 marital conflicts and loan defaulting cases since inception about three months ago.

The Director General of the board, Malam Nura Attajiri, disclosed this to our reporter on Tuesday, saying 80 per cent of the cases bordered on marital issues.

Given the nature of the cases, he said there were cases of husbands abandoning their wives and children.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “Some husbands travelled and left their wives without food and money. Some are with their families but they could not provide them with food.

“There were cases of divorced women shouldering responsibilities of taking care of children without any form of support from their husbands and cases of beating.”

Other cases resolved include those of unwanted pregnancies, prostitution, among others.

The Director General further disclosed that two illicit drugs peddlers, each above 70 years of age, were arrested by their men at the Kara market.

“We seized the substances and destroyed them while the suspects were released on bail,” he said.