Sokoto Gov’t sets up panel to probe Tambuwal’s appointments

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has set up a nine-man panel to review all appointments made by former governor Aminu Tambuwal close to the…

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has set up a nine-man panel to review all appointments made by former governor Aminu Tambuwal close to the end of his administration.

The panel headed by a former Police Affairs minister, Malami Dingyadi, was specifically mandated to review the appointments of some traditional rulers and the renaming of tertiary institutions.

A statement by Malam Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the governor on Monday in Sokoto, also said that the panel would look at the relocation of the institutions and appointment of members of their Governing Councils by the past administration.

“They are also to review all recent appointments of traditional rulers made by former governor Aminu Tambuwal and address complaints raised against some of those appointed.

“It is to further advise the government on any matter of public interest related to issues on the matter.”

Aliyu had on assumption of office suspended the appointments of affected traditional rulers and ordered the cancellation of the renaming of the tertiary institutions.

He also dissolved the governing boards of all parastatals and agencies in the state.

Members of the panel are Bature Shinkafi, Dr Kulu Abubakar, Isa Sadiq-Achida, Suleiman S/Fulani, and Dr Umar Yabo, as Secretary, among others. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...