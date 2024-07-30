Sokoto govt, Sen Wamakko donate N20m, food items to banditry victims

The Sokoto State Government has donated N10 million and four trucks of food items to victims of banditry in Isa Local Government Area. This gesture…

This gesture was made on Monday as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected by recent attacks.

Additionally, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate, also contributed N10 million to support the victims.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu explained that the donations are to provide relief and bring some comfort to families of those killed or abducted in the recent attacks.

He expressed deep concern about the rising banditry in the state and emphasised the government’s commitment to combating it through various measures.

“As a government, we are doing everything possible to end banditry, including supporting our security agencies with the resources they need to protect the state,” Governor Aliyu said.

To bolster security, the governor noted that the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps has been established to protect rural residents. He also encouraged citizens in banditry-affected areas to provide security agencies with information on suspicious activities.

Senator Wamakko commended Governor Aliyu for his efforts in implementing people-oriented projects across the state. He acknowledged the recent state government’s initiative that provided fertilisers and agricultural inputs worth over N4.7 billion to farmers, aimed at reducing food prices and creating job opportunities for youth and women.