Sokoto govt applauds CDS for renovating 50-year old alma mata

The CDS commended the leadership and members of the alumni association for organising the event, which, according to him, serves as a platform for critical discourse on issues of community, national and global affairs.

He said the school had over the years served as a citadel of excellence in the training and development of personalities within old Sokoto state and present Nigeria.

“We have to appreciate God, our mentors dedication, members hard work and determination as the school have become a beacon of knowledge and inculcation of good values for years.

”Education is the bedrock of every development, I urge the younger ones not to be deterred with challenges, put trust in God, surely you will move forward” he said.

He added that he along with other alumni members moved to make significant contributions to the Alma mata and further contribute to Nigeria and beyond.

According to him, the platform had created valuable opportunity to exchange memories, reunite with members and focus on insights that are essential for enhancing community and national development.

In his address, the alumni association chairman, Mr Abdullahi Jimoh, highlighted the importance of the reunion and thanked CDS for the rehabilitation of the school and others contribution along with other members.