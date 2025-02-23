✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Sokoto govt applauds CDS for renovating 50-year old alma mata

Christopher Musa, CDS
    By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
The Sokoto State government has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for renovating his alma mata, Malam Yahya Abdulkareem Model Primary school in the state.
The deputy Governor of the state, Engineer Idris Gobir, made the commendation during the 50th year anniversary of the school on Saturday.
Gobir while acknowledging the investment made in the school by General Musa, said it has gone a long way in complementing the government efforts in uplifting the standard of education in the state.
He said the current administration in Sokoto had so far renovated 142 schools and provided 208 VIP toilets, all in their efforts to boost enrollment and make their schools more conducive for learning.
He further stated that the state was spending N680.7 million annually to feed 17, 367 boarding students across the state.
Gobir called on other old boys associations to emulate the gesture so that, collectively they could give back to their alma mata.
In his keynote address, Gen. Christopher Musa, emphasised the need for more brotherhood and togetherness to revitalize our education system.
The CDS commended the leadership and members of the alumni association for organising the event, which, according to him, serves as a platform for critical discourse on issues of community, national and global affairs.
He said the school had over the years served as a citadel of excellence in the training and development of personalities within old Sokoto state and present Nigeria.
“We have to appreciate God, our mentors dedication, members hard work and determination as the school have become a beacon of knowledge and inculcation of good values for years.
”Education is the bedrock of every development, I urge the younger ones not to be deterred with challenges, put trust in God, surely you will move forward” he said.
He added that he along with other alumni members moved to make significant contributions to the Alma mata and further contribute to Nigeria and beyond.
According to him, the platform had created valuable opportunity to exchange memories, reunite with members and focus on insights that are essential for enhancing community and national development.
In his address, the alumni association chairman, Mr Abdullahi Jimoh, highlighted the importance of the reunion and thanked CDS for the rehabilitation of the school and others contribution along with other members.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories