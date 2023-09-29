Sokoto Gov’ship: Police ban processions ahead of Saturday’s judgement

The Sokoto State Police Command has banned processions as Sokoto Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal delivers judgement on Saturday. Recall that Malam Sa’idu Umar, the governorship…

The Sokoto State Police Command has banned processions as Sokoto Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal delivers judgement on Saturday.

Recall that Malam Sa’idu Umar, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election had filed a petition, challenging the victory of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the attention of the command had been drawn to a planned procession or celebration in relation to the judgement.

“While we understand the significance of this occasion, we must prioritize the safety and security of all citizens.

“Sokoto State has earned a reputation as one of the most peaceful states in our great nation, and we intend to maintain that dignity.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear that any form of procession or gathering that violates the law or disrupts the peace will not be tolerated.

“The law enforcement agencies are prepared and fully equipped to protect lives and property of the citizens.

“We urge the good people of Sokoto State to remain law-abiding and to promptly inform the police and other relevant security authorities about any potential issues or concerns related to the event.

“Your cooperation and vigilance are crucial in maintaining the peace and security we all cherish.

“Let us collectively ensure that Sokoto State continues to be a beacon of peace and harmony for all its residents,” it said.

