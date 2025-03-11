Sokoto governor pledges support for youth empowerment initiatives

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State on Monday praised Seyi Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Youths Agenda’ and reaffirmed his commitment to youth-friendly policies in the state.

Aliyu made this pledge while addressing a group of young people at a Ramadan fast-breaking event.

He described the President’s son’s visit as a wake-up call for youths to reorganise themselves and prepare for future challenges.

“Seyi Tinubu’s nationwide engagement with youths will promote gender balance, encourage productive activities, and boost youth participation in politics,” Aliyu said.

He highlighted his administration’s efforts, including appointing young people to cabinet positions and implementing free education policies, regardless of tribe or religious background.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Youth Initiative, founded by Seyi Tinubu, deserved greater support due to its commitment to fostering unity, understanding, and tolerance in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, visited Sokoto and joined young people for a breakfast event.

During the visit, Olawande stated that President Bola Tinubu and the governor shared a vision for youth development, ensuring Sokoto’s allocated resources are effectively utilised.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to youth empowerment, explaining that the visit aimed to strengthen engagement with young people in the state.

He stressed the importance of youth-focused initiatives, including a think-tank discussion on national development.

Olawande noted that the Federal Government had introduced a student loan scheme and increased federal allocations, positively impacting states and local governments.

The Minister highlighted key initiatives, such as distributing CNG conversion vehicles, building Renewed Hope housing, road projects, and skills training programmes for youth empowerment.

According to him, these projects serve as landmark initiatives aimed at transforming the future of young people in the country.

He also announced plans to empower more young people, helping them become self-reliant while emphasising their role in governance and national development. (NAN)