Sokoto gov tasks judges, khadis on integrity

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has urged the new high court judges and Khadis of Shari’a Court of Appeal to maintain the highest standard of integrity while discharging their responsibilities.

Speaking shortly after swearing in the new Judges on Thursday, the governor urged them to shun corruption.

“We took extra care in scrutinizing the names of the newly appointed judges and khadis before approving their appointment,” he said

According to Aliyu, the judiciary played a critical role in promoting justice and upholding the rule of law, and that corruption has no place in the judicial system.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment towards ensuring that Judiciary in the state has the necessary resources to function optimally.

He announced the purchase of vehicles for the newly appointed judges and khadis, as well as those appointed by the previous administration but were yet to receive their official vehicles.

Some of the newly appointed judges included Mariya Haruna Dogon Daji, Hadiza Sahabi Jaredi, Shuaibu Ahmad, Fatima Hassan, Fatima Saidu Muhammad, Nura Muhammad Bello and Abubakar Moyi.

The Khadis were Abdulaziz Muhammad Yar’Abba, Abubakar Isah Lawal, Ibrahim Bello Sokoto, Bello Imam Abubakar, Lawal Muhammad Habibu, Umar Ibrahim Bodinga and Umar Kabir Marnona respectively.