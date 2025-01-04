Sokoto gives out 1,500 tricycles, motorcycles at 80% discount

The Sokoto State government has distributed 1,000 motorcycles and 500 tricycles to commercial riders at 80 per cent discount.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, while flagging off the distribution on Saturday, said the gesture was to make transportation within the state metropolis and local government areas accessible and affordable for the masses.

He added that it was part of the several measures taken to create more jobs in the state and make the lives of the beneficiaries and their families better.

According to him, the tricycles were bought at the cost of N3.6 million and the motorcycles at N1.3 million but were given out to the beneficiaries at giveaway prices.

“We are giving out the tricycle at the rate of N1 million and the motorcycle at the cost of N300,000 after paying an initial deposits of N150,000 for tricycle and N50,000 for motorcycle with one guarantor by each of the beneficiaries.

“The beneficiaries were expected to make a monthly payment of N15,000 (for tricycle) and N5000 (for motorcycle),” he said.

While urging the beneficiaries to extend same gesture to their passengers by reducing the fares, he warned them against violating the terms of the agreement.

“These machines are provided for the benefit of our people, don’t sell it. And try as much as possible to make your charges affordable to a common man. If others who are depositing N90,000 monthly charge N100, we are expecting you to charge between N20 to N40 defending on the distance.

“Because we want our people to feel the impact of our intervention and to know that we are working for them,” the governor who was represented by his deputy, Engineer Idris Gobir, stated.

The chairman of the distribution committee, Ambassador Sahabi Gada, also warned that defaulters would face the consequences of their action.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar who was represented by the Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Alhaji Rilwanu Bello, commended the gesture, urging the beneficiaries not to default in their payments.