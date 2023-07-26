Sokoto evacuates 4-year-old refuse dump at Kangiwa Square

The people living around Kangiwa Square in Sokoto metropolis on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief after the refuse dump which had constituted an eyesore…

The people living around Kangiwa Square in Sokoto metropolis on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief after the refuse dump which had constituted an eyesore in the area was evacuated.

The refuse was dumped inside the popular race course renamed Kangiwa Square.

Some of the residents confided in Daily Trust that the refuse had been accumulating since 2019 when some of their refuse bunkers were converted to business premises.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who was at the site to monitor the evacuation, described the development as embarrassing.

He noted that living waste to accumulate for four years without taking necessary action was tantamount to playing with the lives of the citizenry “because this can trigger an outbreak of communicable diseases that could lead to monumental deaths in our society.”

Earlier, a member of the task force on refuse evacuation, Muhammadu Toro, told the governor that over 200 truckloads of refuse had already left the site.

He stated that they had made 1,580 trips from across the state’s metropolis since the commencement of the exercise on June 12.

