Sokoto empowers 1,000 youths, supports religious leaders with cash, grains

The Sokoto State Government has provided start-up kits and financial support to 1,000 youths who recently completed training in various vocational skills.

A significant number of the beneficiaries were women who received training in tailoring, shoemaking, soap production and hairdressing.

During the distribution of the kits on Tuesday, Governor Ahmed Aliyu said the initiative was part of his administration’s commitment to empowering women and youths, making them self-reliant and contributing to the state’s development.

The governor recalled that his government had previously distributed 1,000 motorcycles and 500 tricycles to youths and also provided working tools and start-up funds for many trained individuals.

The state government also provided financial assistance and grains to religious leaders and associations to ease their observance of the upcoming Ramadan fast.

Governor Aliyu announced that each Juma’at imam would receive five bags of maize and N100,000, while deputy imams would be given three bags of maize and N50,000 each. Mu’adhins would receive two bags of maize along with N50,000.

Furthermore, 300 senior Islamic scholars were granted N200,000 each, while another 100 scholars received N100,000 each.