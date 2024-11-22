Sokoto: Court imprisons man over transformer theft

A magistrates court in Sokoto State has sentenced one Dahiru Ibrahim and four others to seven years imprisonment each for vandalism and theft of a 50KVA Distribution Transformer and other power supply infrastructure in Runjin Sambo area of Sokoto metropolis.

A statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said the five accused persons were arrested by men of the Sokoto State Police Command after a distribution sub-station located at Runjin Sambo area of Sokoto metropolis was vandalized.

The Chief Magistrate, Isa Idris Marafa, whule delivery hos judgement noted that Dahiru Ibrahim, the principal culprit and his co-conspirators were charged and convicted of criminal conspiracy, mischief and heft, contrary to sections 60, 323 and 275 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law of 2019.

Abdulazeez Abdullahi described the verdict as a victory to decency and the collective resolve of all stakeholders to fight vandalism of power supply infrastructure in the company’s franchise.

He commended both the Sokoto State Police Command and the Judiciary for diligent investigation and prosecution as well as the courage to impose the punishment which shall serve as deterrent to others.

“The convicts were however given the option a fine of 50,000 naira each for the first count; 150,000 naira each for the second count and 100,000 naira each for the third count while the first accused person, Dahiru Ibrahim was ordered to 1.5m naira as compensation to Kaduna Electric.”

In a related development, Chief Magistrate Isa Idris Marafa has sentenced one Sirajo Umar and one other person for criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit mischief, offences punishable under sections 60 and 323 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law of 2019.

“The duo were arrested in Sanyinna village in Yabo Local Government of Sokoto State while trying to vandalise aluminium conductor belonging to Kaduna Electric. The two convicts will spend the next two years and eight months behind bars or pay the sum of 50,000 naira and 150,000 naira each respectively as fine. All sentences are to run concurrently.”