Sokoto community guard mistakenly kills self after rescuing kidnap victims

An operative of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps (name withheld) has mistakingly shot himself dead shortly after participating in the joint operation that rescued 66 kidnap victims in the state.

The operation led by the army was conducted on Monday at Tidibali Forest in the eastern part of the state.

Confirming the incident to our reporter on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), said the operative died as a result of accidental discharge.

“The incident happened shortly after they had returned to their base from the operation.

“He was with his gun when it mistakingly fired and shot him. He died shortly afterward,” he said.

According to Usman, a lot of successes have been recorded in the ongoing operation sponsored by the state government in a bid to crush bandits in the state.

“So far 66 kidnap victims have been rescued and several bandits killed during the operation.

“The operation is a continuous one because we want to rid the state of criminal elements, particularly bandits,” he said.

Daily Trust had earlier quoted a resident of Isa Local Government area who said the rescued victims were brought to Isa town.