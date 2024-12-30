Sokoto bombing: PDP demands probe, compensation for victims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a thorough investigation and compensation for those affected by the reported accidental airstrike by the military in pursuit of terrorists in Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa villages of Silame LGA of Sokoto State.

The party also commiserated with the people of Sokoto over the killing and injury of many civilians in the communities.

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, in a statement, said after an analysis of the reports of the mistaken airstrike, the PDP “demands for an urgent system-wide investigation into the tragic incident with the view to further guarantee the protection and safety of civilians in the fight against terrorism in the country.”

The opposition party said, “Our party recalls similar incidents that claimed the lives of civilians in Kaduna State in December 2023 and September 2024 respectively and urged for steps to avoid such calamity in the future.

“The PDP condoles with the families of the victims of the sad incident and urges the federal government to take necessary steps to compensate the families of the dead as well as ensure adequate medical attention for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”

While calling for more professionalism, the PDP urged the military not to relent in its patriotic efforts in the fight against terrorism in the country.