Sokoto bombing: Northern group decries killing, calls for probe 

A northern youth advocacy group, Northern Star Initiative, has decried the aerial bombing of Gidan Bida and Runtawa communities in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State that led to the death of at least 10 innocent civilians and destruction of property.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday, Director General of the Movement, Dr. Abdullahi Idris, noted that though there were conflicting accounts of the incident between the villagers and state officials.

He called on the federal government to set up an independent investigative committee to find out the truth of what truly transpired.

Recalling a similar incident of the bombing of Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State while locals were celebrating Eid-el Maulud last year, Dr. Idris said “these errors are getting too many and too costly in terms of human lives,” calling on the military authorities to take urgent measures to stem the ugly tide.

“An independent high level investigation should be carried out immediately, and those found liable should be punished and adequate and commensurate compensation should be given to those that lost their love ones in the unfortunate incident,” Dr Idris added.