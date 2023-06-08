Sokoto attacks: We’ll fish out perpetrators in days, GOC assures

The perpetrators of the deadly attacks in Sokoto State will be nabbed and dealt with in a matter of days, the General Officer Commanding (GOC),…

The perpetrators of the deadly attacks in Sokoto State will be nabbed and dealt with in a matter of days, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Major General Godwin Mutkut has vowed.

General Mutkut made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu yesterday in Sokoto.

Bandits, last weekend, unleashed terror on communities in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state, killing 37 persons.

“We are pained that it happened under our watch. We are going to get them and make sure they pay for what they have done in a matter of days,” Mutkut assured.

Mutkut who is the Coordinator of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’ promised to work together with the state government to prevent deadly attacks in the state.

Responding, Governor Aliyu assured them of his government’s maximum support to secure the state.

“The issue of security is part of my 9-point agenda, therefore I will leave no stone unturned in protecting our people,” he said.

