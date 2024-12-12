Sokoto approves over N12bn for roads, schools, others

The Sokoto state government has approved over N12 billion for the renovation of roads and some schools in the state metropolis and environs.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive council meeting, presided over by Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Thursday, the Commissioner of Land and Housing Barrister Nasiru Dantsoho, revealed that N8.1 billion was approved for the reconstruction of Kajiji up to Zamfara border, a federal government road.

Dantsoho also disclosed the state government resolved to buy 51 percent stake of the Girl Science College owned by Maigoriba farm along Western bye-pass at the cost of N1.3 billion.

According to the commissioner, the school was valued at the cost of N2.8 billion and the state government bought 51 percent of its stake at the cost of N1.3 billion.

He noted that the school would be provided with state of the art equipment to train female students on science related courses.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Sambo Danchadi, said N62.8 million and N275 million were approved for the construction of four boreholes and overhead tanks and generator for the state fire service and 275 miter drainage and other external works at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, respectively.

The Commissioner of Science and Technology, Honourable Bala Kokani, revealed that the sum of N2.7 billion was approved for the renovation of Government Science Secondary School, Yabo, and Nagarta College, Sokoto.

Tukur Alkali, Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, remarked that N425.6 million and N793.6 million were approved for the renovation of two Command Secondary schools at Giginya Barrack and Shagari local government respectively, while another N117.4 million and N883.3 million were approved for the renovation of Marafa Danbaba and Tudun Wada model primary schools.