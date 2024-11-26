✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sokoto approves N200,000 monthly allowance for principals

ahmed aliyu
    By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has approved a monthly maintenance allowance of N200,000 for principals of secondary schools across the state.

The announcement was made during the Sokoto State 2025 citizens budget discussion held on Monday.

The decision followed an appeal by the former deputy governor, Chiso Abdullahi, who advocated for financial support to enable school principals to address immediate maintenance needs. 

Abdullahi highlighted the necessity of such funds for repairs requiring services from carpenters, masons, and other workers.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Chief Press Secretary Abubakar Bawa said, “The governor, in his usual manner, has approved N200,000 for each school principal in the 23 local government areas. The disbursement will commence by January 2025.”

Bawa further noted that the fund aims to improve the overall maintenance and functionality of secondary schools across the state.

Also, Governor Aliyu directed the state’s Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Dadi Adare, to urgently review the allowances of traditional rulers to align them with the current economic realities.

The directive followed a request by the District Head of Kilgori, Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, during the discussion. 

Kilgori appealed for an increase in the traditional rulers’ allowances to reflect prevailing economic conditions.

 

