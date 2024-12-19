Sokoto approves N15bn for judges’ vehicles, schools renovation, others

The Sokoto State Government has approved N15 billion for the renovation of schools and provision of official vehicles to high court judges and Khadis of the Shari’ah Court of Appeal.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting on Thursday, the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Tukur Arkali, said that, the sums of N788.2m, N591.4m and N433.1m were approved for the renovation of Sheikh Gummi Memorial College; Hafsatu Ahmadu Bello model Arabic Secondary School and Sokoto Science College.

Others schools to be renovated include Unity Secondary School, Bodinga at N567,5m; Sani Dingyadi Unity Secondary School, Farfaru at N374.6m and Sultan Maccido Institute for Quran and General Studies at N1.6bn.

The sums of N1.3bn and N591.4m were approved for the renovation of Government Girls Secondary School, Illela and Government secondary school illela which was destroyed by flood.

The Commissioner of Science and Technology, Alhaji Bala Kokani noted that the sums of N710.6 and N105.8m were approved for the renovation of dilapidated structures at Government Girls College, Sokoto and Ahmadu Bello Academy, Farfaru respectively.

Similarly, the sums of N250m and N122m were voted for the total renovation of 25 staff quarters of Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, and construction of nine state-of-the-art toilet facilities within the school premises.

Furthermore, the council approved the purchase of 22 jeeps (2024 model) at the cost of N2.4bn for high court judges and kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

The council also approved the construction of a new race course at Durbawa at a total cost of N531m, with a completion period of six months.

In his contributions, the state Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, who anchored the briefings, said the council also approved a contract for the supply and installation of a brand new transmitter for Rima FM Sokoto as well as the repairs of the 50 kilo watts AM radio antenna at a cost of N926m.

He further announced the approval of the council for the repairs of the 2000 kilo watts generator for sokoto state water board at the cost N80,850,000.