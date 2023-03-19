Sokoto: APC guber candidate, Aliyu, races to victory

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Aliyu is coasting to victory after winning 16 out of the 20 local government areas…

Sokoto has 23 local government areas.

Aliyu is leading the PDP’s candidate, Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma with 41,585 votes.

According to the results, the APC’s candidate scored 352,606 votes while Ubandoma polled 311,021.

Results from the remaining three local government areas are still pending.