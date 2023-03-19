✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
Politics

Sokoto: APC guber candidate, Aliyu, races to victory

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Aliyu is coasting to victory after winning 16 out of the 20 local government areas…

APC

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Aliyu is coasting to victory after winning 16 out of the 20 local government areas declared so far.

Sokoto has 23 local government areas.

Aliyu is leading the PDP’s candidate, Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma with 41,585 votes.

According to the results, the APC’s candidate scored 352,606 votes while Ubandoma polled 311,021.

Results from the remaining three local government areas are still pending.

