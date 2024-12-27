Sokoto airstrike: I saw my parents, brothers burnt to death –Survivor

A survivor has recounted the harrowing experience of watching her family perish in the tragic airstrike in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

In an interview with BBC Hausa published by Vanguard online, the distraught woman, who requested anonymity, described how her father, mother, and four younger siblings were burnt to death during the airstrike.

Through tears, she said, “I saw them burning-my mother, my father, and my three younger brothers.”

The military airstrike which hit Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Silame Local Government Area on Wednesday claimed the lives of 10 civilians, animals and also left many other people injured.

The fighter jet was targeting Lakurawa terrorists in the areas, but in the process, dropped explosives on some innocent people.

One resident, Usman Manuga, narrated: “After the Fajr (early morning) prayer, we noticed planes flying overhead. Moments later, bombs were dropped, and everything went up in flames.”

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, who visited the villages where the incidents happened, condoled with the victims of the airstrike.

He promised to set up a committee to investigate the incident in order to avert future reoccurrence.

Governor Aliyu also donated N20 million and 100 bags of grains to the families of the victims.

Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre of the Operation, Abubakar Abdullahi, a Lieutenant-Colonel, explained that military operations are conducted based on thorough intelligence and reconnaissance missions.

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has promised to launch a thorough investigation into airstrikes on the two villages.

Reacting, the NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, insisted the airstrikes were carried out based on credible intelligence from multiple sources and confirmatory aerial surveillance.

He, however, assured that reports of civilian casualties would be thoroughly investigated.

“The airstrikes were conducted based on credible intelligence from multiple sources, along with confirmatory aerial surveillance. Nevertheless, reports of possible harm to civilians will be thoroughly investigated and we will update you appropriately,” he said.

Meanwhile, a northern youth advocacy group, Northern Star Initiative, has decried the aerial bombing of Gidan Bida and Runtawa communities in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State that led to the death of at least 10 people and the destruction of property.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday, the director general of the movement, Dr Abdullahi Idris, noted that there were conflicting accounts of the incident between the villagers and state officials.

He called on the federal government to set up an independent investigative committee to find out the truth of what truly transpired.

Recalling a similar incident of the bombing of Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State while the locals were celebrating Eid-el Maulud last year, Dr Idris said: “These errors are getting too many and too costly in terms of human lives.” He called on the military authorities to take urgent measures to stem the ugly tide.

“An independent high-level investigation should be carried out immediately, and those found liable should be punished and adequate and commensurate compensation should be given to those that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident,” Dr Idris added.