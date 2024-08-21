Social media users dig up old posts of Omokri insulting Tinubu

Some social media users have dug up tweets and comments of controversial social media influencer, Reno Omokri, castigating President Bola Tinubu. Omokri, who campaigned vigorously…

Omokri, who campaigned vigorously for Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, suddenly made a U-turn when it was clear that Atiku’s path to Aso Rock was uncertain.

However, before he abandoned Atiku’s camp, Omokri literarily took Tinubu to the cleaners over his ambition.

In some of the posts on X handle (formerly Twitter), Omokri questioned Tinubu’s personal hygiene and his credentials, which he described as “questionable.”

The old posts were dug up after Omokri dismissed a piece on the newly acquired presidential aircraft.

Checks by Daily Trust showed that Air Force One, the aircraft of the world’s most powerful president, is 34 years old and has been used by six different presidents.

This newspaper had run checks and got reactions of experts in the story, which Omokri, a latter day defender of President Bola Tinubu, found offensive.

Accusing Daily Trust of mischief, Omokri claimed this newspaper took on President Bola Tinubu because he is a Southerner.

But rather than get the traction he sought, social media users have been taking him on.

Many also wondered how Omokri who was a fierce critic of Tinubu suddenly became his defender and praise singer.

An X user, Adeniyi Segun (@adeniyisegun114) came hard on Omokri and dug up some of his old comments where he attacked Tinubu.

“Were you not the same person who posted all these about Tinubu years back? Shameless fellow,” the social media user posted.

Read some of the old posts below:

Were you not the same person who posted all these about Tinubu years back? Shameless fellow. pic.twitter.com/App29qhHll — adeniyisegun (@adeniyisegun114) August 21, 2024 This same Reno? pic.twitter.com/xGSVXfFWpz — #ZENGA1974 (@Zenga1974) August 21, 2024

Other of such tweets are below: Bola @officialABAT Tinubu got his Chief Press Secretary to attack me for exposing him as a KNOWN DRUG LORD. Instead of attacking me in the media, Bola, take me to court. You are a drug baron. I have the evidence and I will bury you in court!#TableShakerhttps://t.co/2EubgZOQDV — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 28, 2022

I commend the EFCC for confirming that the so called National Leader of the APC (a position unknown to law) Bola Tinubu is being probed. We hope for a genuine probe. Tinubu was caught with bullion vans going in and out of his home on Election Day. We expect justice!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 21, 2021

Tinubu has no tangible achievement or legacy to boast of that, that is why he lists things like ECONET and ENRON as achievements. ECONET was a PRIVATE company that came to Nigeria because of Obasanjo. ENRON is a criminal company that was shut down in America. #TableShaker

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 12, 2022

When he was arranging bullion vans to buy votes for Buhari, Tinubu didn’t complain of being betrayed. When his thugs were beating people in PDP enclaves of Lagos during the last election, he did not complain. Now that Buhari has shown him, he is now crying waa, waa!#TableShaker pic.twitter.com/4iRa2IpMvx

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 3, 2022

The drug cartel behaviour that led Tinubu into trouble in Chicago, leading to his court case with the US Government, is still in him. He has cornered the wealth of Lagos for his bullion van style of politics, leaving little for the development of the metropolis! #TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 24, 2022

This man is tired. It is very obvious. The rigours of the Presidencyvwill overwhelm Bola Tinubu. Why is he doing this to himself? You go to pay a courtesy visit, and you start sleeping when you are meant to be greeting. Emillokan, emilokan! #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/aS5667YtKm — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 17, 2022

I wish Tinubu health and long life that he and Buhari denied the young Nigerians their regime butchered during the Lekki Massacre of unarmed, peaceful #EndSARS protesters on Oct 20, 2020.

But Tinubu obviously needs rest, not the stress of being Nigeria’s President!#TableShaker pic.twitter.com/62NnstWiCw — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 8, 2021

