✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Social media users dig up old posts of Omokri insulting Tinubu

Some social media users have dug up tweets and comments of controversial social media influencer, Reno Omokri, castigating President Bola Tinubu. Omokri, who campaigned vigorously…

Some social media users have dug up tweets and comments of controversial social media influencer, Reno Omokri, castigating President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri, who campaigned vigorously for Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, suddenly made a U-turn when it was clear that Atiku’s path to Aso Rock was uncertain.

However, before he abandoned Atiku’s camp, Omokri literarily took Tinubu to the cleaners over his ambition.

In some of the posts on X handle (formerly Twitter), Omokri questioned Tinubu’s personal hygiene and his credentials, which he described as “questionable.”

The old posts were dug up after Omokri dismissed a piece on the newly acquired presidential aircraft.

Checks by Daily Trust showed that Air Force One, the aircraft of the world’s most powerful president, is 34 years old and has been used by six different presidents.

This newspaper had run checks and got reactions of experts in the story, which Omokri, a latter day defender of President Bola Tinubu, found offensive.

Accusing Daily Trust of mischief, Omokri claimed this newspaper took on President Bola Tinubu because he is a Southerner.

But rather than get the traction he sought, social media users have been taking him on.

Many also wondered how Omokri who was a fierce critic of Tinubu suddenly became his defender and praise singer.

An X user, Adeniyi Segun (@adeniyisegun114) came hard on Omokri and dug up some of his old comments where he attacked Tinubu.

“Were you not the same person who posted all these about Tinubu years back? Shameless fellow,” the social media user posted.

Read some of the old posts below:

\

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories