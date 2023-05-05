‘Social media has negative impact on teenagers, youths’

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the FCT, Aderinsola Elizabeth Ademefun, has lamented the negative impact of social media on…

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the FCT, Aderinsola Elizabeth Ademefun, has lamented the negative impact of social media on teenagers and youths.

She disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the sidelines of a one-day seminar tagged: “The Tech Called Social Media: Blessing or Curse”.

Daily Trust reports that the seminar was part of her Community Development Service (CDS) towards enlightening youths on the positive side of the internet.

She said, “The impact of social media on people, especially teenagers and youths, is more of a negative one than positive. We can’t just say it’s a curse because social media has had a lot of positive impacts on a lot of people. It just depends on how effective and efficient the technology is used.

“I decided to enlighten and restructure the minds of teenagers because they’re the ones prone to getting on the negative side of social media. It just saddens me that a lot of teenagers and youths go online and chat without doing anything productive.”

Ademefun advised teenagers and youths to use the internet to study more with different applications and search for jobs.

The Station Officer of NYSC Radio and Television, Mr Ezechukwu Olugele, said CDS was part of the duties expected of corps members in their areas of assignment.

While commending Ademefun for her selfless service, he charged other corps members to emulate her.