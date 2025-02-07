Social media app launched in Kano

SINNTS, a social networking application, has been launched in Kano marking a significant milestone in Africa’s digital landscape.
CEO of SINNTS Tech Ltd, Abdullahi Shuaibu Damat, officially introduced the SINNTS Mobile Application, a premier Nigerian-built social media platform set to revolutionize online engagement.
The launch brought together top government officials, technology leaders, industry stakeholders and social influencers all united by a shared vision of reshaping digital interactions.
The event was attended by Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the Director General of NITDA, Mal. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, among others, according to a statement issued yesterday.
SINNTS is more than just a social media app—it is an ecosystem designed to empower users, nurture talent, and create monetization opportunities.
With an innovative structure that integrates timeline gifting (the first of its kind), short-form videos, live streaming, contests, virtual stores, surveys, publications, and conferencing tools, SINNTS is strategically built to drive user engagement while offering multiple revenue streams.
Users can perform basic social functions such as chatting, posting updates, uploading videos, sharing pictures, and shopping from V-stores.
The platform also introduces a seamless in-app wallet system that enables users to purchase and send virtual gifts, receive gifts, and earn through engagement.
Additionally, the unique referral programme allows users to invite others and earn rewards as they actively use the platform.
Speaking at the event, Damat said, “We created SINNTS to be more than just another social media app—it’s a movement towards authenticity, creativity and meaningful digital interactions.
