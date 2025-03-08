Sobi Hill: Where worship, leisure converge

Sobi Hills, regarded as the highest point in the city of Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital, is one of nature’s geographical masterpieces doting the landscape.

The two-pronged rock formation that towers 394m above sea level provides a panoramic view that enables a visitor to capture all the structures and monuments of the city at a glance.

The sprawling structure, which predates the existence of Ilọrin, can hardly be separated from the city now.

According to residents, any first-time visitor to the city without a pilgrimage to the place has robbed himself of a life time opportunity to witness nature in its unique pure state.

Narrations said the famous hill has historical roots through the forefathers of the Magajis and first settlers in the area who came from Igbaja known as Ajiboro “Elese oba Igbaja”, a famous hunter.

According to the Magaji, Alhaji Mohammed Jamiu, steps are in the pipeline to collaborate with the government to improve the tourism potentials of the place.

He said Ajiboro was on a hunting expedition to the place and eventually decided to settle, though that was not the original plan. He said the place was of importance and served as an abode and strategic spot for warriors in many ancestral wars fought before the existence of Ilọrin. The earliest settlers believed that the hill harbours spiritual powers.

However, all that appears to have changed following gradual development except the belief that it possesses spiritual powers.

Christians and Muslims who regularly visit the place strongly believe in its alleged spiritual prowess and have adopted it as a place of worship and refuge.

This belief pulls the weak and aged, children, young girls and boys, ordinary people and dignitaries to the place.

Away from its spiritual attachment, schools, clubs, associations and individuals visit regularly for excursion, expedition and sightseeing, among others, meant to enrich the academic and historical perspective of the city.

The monument is now home to a private radio station which has a mast on it and several other communities with several buildings at the bottom and around it.

Climbing the hill requires strength and expertise for first time visitors who are advised to remove their footwears to have a firm grip of the rock’s plains to avoid a fall or any eventuality.

Getting to the top exposes one to another beautiful scenario of nature with trees, little streams, valleys, grassland and outcrops; an atmosphere that adds to the picturesque aerial view of the city which melts into the horizon.

Places of worship are demarcated with granite among other little constructions dotting the area, with sights of people immersed in meditation and solitude.

On one side of the basement, which ranged between 273m and 333m above sea level, are women, girls and other young labourers who carry out manual crushing of granites for commercial purposes.

Sobi Hill, which apparently derives its name from the Sobi community, is also synonymous with Sobi Army Barracks and presents a fascinating natural phenomenon.

Tucked within three communities at Alagbado area of Ilorin South Local Government Area of the state, Sobi Hill is home to people from all walks of life.

But despite its importance and significance, its tourism potential is still waiting to be developed.

Speaking with Weekend Trust, one of the earliest visitors who said he had been patronizing the place for over three decades, Prophet Bolaji Joseph, said the beauty of the place is the unity among the visitors irrespective of their faiths.

“You can see the togetherness and friendship we display here which you can rarely find elsewhere. Here, everybody is welcome to explore one of the wonders of Almighty God deposited in Ilọrin.”

On his part, Alfa Mohammed, who was sitting in the company of Christian and Muslim congregants, claimed the place serves as a place of refuge and meditation, away from the hustle and bustle in the city, for one to reconnect with his creator.

Another regular visitor, Alfa Solih Nuh, told our correspondent that he has

been coming to the place for decades and even sleeping on the mountain in some situations until a recent security issue forced them away. He said there was a time some Muslim and Christian worshippers had an altercation that led to the destruction of some worship spots and loud speakers but it was later resolved amicably.

For Mrs Taiye Ola, a Christian who brought the picture of one of her children and husband, she has frequented the place for the past five days amidst fasting and prayer over a spiritual problem that she said has defied solution.

Mountain hikers see the hill as a perfect spot to explore nature. Most of them take long walks to keep fit, and also converge for picnics.

Speaking with Weekend Trust, Pastor Ayo Tope Sunday – the chairman of Majeobaje Ori-Oke Sobi overseeing the hill, said the monument has spiritual significance.

“Its uniqueness is that both Christians and Muslims unite once they are here because we put God first. Before, people used to worship it but now, it serves as a place of worship and prayers for people from all walks of life especially adherents of Christianity and Islam.

“Its worshippers then were called Sobi Aboke. They used to worship it with black cow according to narration but now, you can’t find sacrifices or diabolic things here because the traditionalists no longer come here,” he stated.

“We have three streams with spiritual powers and people come from as far as Lagos, Abuja and different parts of the country to fetch the water with testimonies. Every Friday, Christians and Muslims organise interfaith prayers.”

He said the “White lines you see drawn on the mountain in about six different places is just to guard those hiking on their best route to the top because of their safety.”

Speaking about challenges, the chairman told Weekend Trust that over a year ago, “We had a serious security challenge with allegations that some criminals were using this place as a hideout before they were arrested.

“That led the authorities to stop pilgrimage to this place and they stationed security agents in partnership with community policing to arrest anybody found here until further notice.

“So, our committee Majeobaje rose to the occasion and visited the Emir of Ilọrin, Magajis, Baloguns and other traditional rulers to mediate and solve the situation. Some people are not aware that the ban has since been lifted. We don’t collect money from any visitor but some people whose prayers have been answered come to appreciate those of us overseeing the place with alms, including cash.

On the allegation that the place was harbouring criminals, Pastor Sunday explained that “On one particular Sunday, about two years ago, some people came here to chase worshippers away during the tenure of Mr Alatunshe, my predecessor. It was later we heard that some hoodlums were using this place as refuge to perpetrate evil. We were told that some of those arrested said they were from Ibadan. That led to the formation of this group under the guidance of our elders but run by us. Then, we met with the DSS, Emir, Magajis and Baloguns, and we were told to pledge a commitment that we would take care of this place and to promise that there will be peace,” he stated.

He said “Even though we have other mountains in Asa Dam, Basin, Michael Imoudu at Olunlade, among others, where people go to for prayers, this particular one is unique. We intend to carry out some projects like building toilets, rest places, procuring solar lights and generator. It was initially estimated to cost around N5 million but that budget would have increased now.

The secretary of Majeobaje, Mr Abdulkareem Jimoh, said “We can’t put a figure to those that visit this place daily because they were too numerous but after that security issue, it drastically reduced.”

He said “Initially, people lived on top of the hill for three years but now, once it’s 7pm, they will all be ordered to come down especially women. We have somebody who spent one month here and is now a billionaire. People come here with their cooking gas and spend days here until that incident. I am a living example of answered prayers in this place which explains why I can’t stop coming here. Unlike before, visitation time is now from 6am to 7pm.”

A geographer and flight instructor, Mallam Bisi Surajudeen, said it takes only one minute for an aircraft to descend and land at the Ilorin International Airport. He urged the government to harness the full tourism potentials of the hill.

“It has affected the social economic life of people living around the axis relative to development. People are building houses at the foot of the mountain, which has resulted to rapid development of that neighbourhood. But thank God it is not an active volcanic rock. The place is a tourist attraction and climbing exposes you to a wonderful scenery of Ilọrin town which the government can harness as one of the attractive points in the metropolis.”

“The extrusive side of Sobi is what we are seeing but underneath, the growth should be more than that as Almighty said in the Quran that he uses the mountains as pegs to stabilize the earth.”

He said the location and its environs are generally less hot than other parts of the town, adding that it can be a place where the past and future of Ilorin meet.