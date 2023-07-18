So-Safe rescues abducted Ogun bizwoman, arrests suspect

The Ogun State Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps, aka So-Safe Corps, has rescued a businesswoman, Mrs Abiola Efunbote, who was kidnapped on Thursday while…

The Ogun State Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps, aka So-Safe Corps, has rescued a businesswoman, Mrs Abiola Efunbote, who was kidnapped on Thursday while returning home from the market in Ijebu-Ode.

The Commander of the corps, Dr Soji Ganzallo, in a statement issued by the spokesman of the corps, Moruf Yusuf, explained that following receipt of information on the kidnap, his men swung into action and that they were informed of strange footprints on a farmland in Oke-Ako community in Ijebu-Ode LGA.

He said, “The kidnappers were tracked down after a rigorous search for them as they tried to move the victim to a new location.”

He further said that, there was a gun duel between the suspects and the corps’ men before the criminals “bowed to the superior response of the corps, and one of the kidnappers, Tunde Salami (32), a resident of Ibadan, Oyo State, was captured alive and the kidnap victim was rescued unhurt.”

While noting that a locally made pistol was recovered from the suspect, he said that the victim, the suspect and the exhibit had been handed over to the Obalende Police Division.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...