Snakebites claim many lives in Niger communities

Farmers in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State have decried increasing cases of deaths arising from snakebites on their farms while harvesting crops.

The member representing Mokwa LGA in the State House of Assembly, Ndagi Zakari, made this known on behalf of the farmers on the floor of the House during plenary, saying that it was alarming, the rate of deaths from snakebites.

He said the victims were usually attacked on their way to there farms.

SPONSOR AD

The lawmaker said despite the rate of snakebites that has claimed lives, anti-snake venom injections were not available in the hospitals due to cost, saying that an injection costs about N200, 000, which is not affordable to the peasant farmers.

He noted that the harvest season usually records high cases of snakebites, explaining that the snakes do come out their holes to attack farmers harvesting crops.

He regretted that victims often resort to traditional means of treatment, which he considered unsafe and unreliable as a result of the non-availability of the antidotes.

In their resolution, the House called on the state government to intervene by providing free anti venom injections to public health facilities across the state in order to reduce the fatalities.