Smart City, Yobe Stars fined over N4m for assault on referees

Nigeria National League (NNL) sides, Smart City of Lagos and Yobe Desert Stars of Damaturu have been deducted three points, three goals each and fined…

Nigeria National League (NNL) sides, Smart City of Lagos and Yobe Desert Stars of Damaturu have been deducted three points, three goals each and fined over N4m for assaulting match officials.

The NFF Organising and Disciplinary Committee which sat on Friday in Abuja found Smart City guilty of encroachment and throwing of objects onto the field of play in their match at Gateway FC and fined them N1m.

The committee also fined the club N500,000 over assault on the match officials but reduced the fine of N1m earlier imposed on the club by the NNL for payment of lost items to N216,000.

However, the committee set aside the fine of N500,000 earlier imposed on the club as it decided that the injury sustained by the match officials were minor and there was no proof of committing any money on the treatment as hospital bills.

The committee also upheld the decision of the NNL ordering the play of the remaining 47 minutes of the game under strict closed doors at the same stadium with the same officials,

Similarly, the committee upheld the fine of N1m imposed by NNL on Yobe Desert Stars FC for encroachment and throwing of objects onto the field of play in their match with DMD of Maiduguri.

The club was also fined another N500,000 for assault on match officials by its supporters.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...