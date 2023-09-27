‘Slum King’ premieres Oct. 8

Africa Magic’s original crime series, “Slum King”, is to premiere on Oct. 8 on Africa Magic Showcase. Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and…

Africa Magic’s original crime series, “Slum King”, is to premiere on Oct. 8 on Africa Magic Showcase.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Tejumola said after the launch of Slum King, it would air weekly every Sunday at 8.00pm on Africa Magic Showcase.

She said Africa Magic was taking a deep dive into the streets, breaking down the psychologies, drama, struggles, and ambitions of young men that rule over the slums of major metropolises in the ten-part limited drama series.

She noted that the series would feature an all-star cast led by two-time Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) ‘Best Actor’ winner, Tobi Bakre.

According to her, the series is produced by Chinenye Nworah (Shanty Town) and directed by Dimeji Ajibola (Wura).

“The cast also includes AMVCA trailblazer winner, Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Idia Aisien, Elvina Ibru, Hermes Iyele, Bolaji Ogunmola, Sonia Irabor, Gideon Okeke, Jidekene Achufusi, and more.

“We are really excited for our viewers to see Slum King as it is the first of its kind for Africa Magic in a while, pulling together both star power and incredible storytelling.

“Slum King is a story of redemption, and many of our viewers will find that they relate with the characters and feel similar emotions as they get to know them.

“In celebration of Africa Magic at 20, we present our viewers with a gift of the tiering down of our Africa Magic Showcase channel to the DStv Compact package and GOtv Supa+ from the 1st of October.

“This will avail everyone the opportunity to watch the Slum King, and we know they would be engrossed and wait each week with bated breath for new episodes,” she said.

Nworah, the series producer, said, “This show will spotlight some of the biggest issues in major slums in many metropolitan cities, the traumas that lead people to become who they are in future, and crazy love triangles.

“I am sure that viewers are going to have a great time watching the show as the cast, from Tobi, Sonia, Idia, and Olarotimi to Gideon, Jidekene, Marykeyz, Bolaji, and everyone else, gave brilliant performances. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...