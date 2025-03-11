Slot demands more from Liverpool’s week of ‘finals’

Liverpool boss Arne Slot described Paris Saint Germain’s visit as the second of “three finals” in a week but has warned much more is needed from the Premier League leaders to progress to the Champions League quarterfinals.
The Reds escaped the Parc des Princes with a 1-0 lead last week despite being battered by the French champions, who came up against an inspired Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal.
The Brazilian No 1 said his nine-save display was the “performance of his life”.
Never before have Liverpool won the first leg of a European tie away and let the lead slip at Anfield.
However, Slot is taking nothing for granted based on what he saw from PSG.
