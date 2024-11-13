Slain Kwara varsity student withdrew at 200 level — Mgt

The management of Kwara State University on Tuesday broke its silence on the murder of Sulyman Olayinka who was allegedly beaten to death by three police officers in Ilorin.

The deceased was said to be a student of KWASU.

City & Crime reports that the deceased mother, Alhaja Fausat Ayeyemi, stormed the police command in Ilorin on Monday demanding justice for her late son.

SPONSOR AD

But on Tuesday, KWASU in a statement by its Acting Director, University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, said the late Olayinka of the statistics department was no longer their student.

“Records in the university show that Aiyeyemi Sulaimon Olayinka had voluntarily withdrawn from the department of Statistics of the institution since the 2018/2019 session when he was in 200 level.

“The Management of Kwara State University strongly sympathises with the family of the deceased and prayed that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement added.

The police had confirmed the arrest of the three officers involved and that investigation into the case was ongoing.