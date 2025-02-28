Slain Kaduna student: Family demands N560m compensation as court remands suspects

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kabala Doki, Kaduna State, has remanded two suspects, Wisdom Markus Kefas (18) and Innocent Yakubu (17), both SS2 students at Government Technical College, Malali, in police custody over their alleged involvement in the murder of their fellow student, Ahmed Musa.

Ahmed Musa, originally from Government Technical College, Kajuru, was transferred to the Malali campus due to security concerns. His body was later discovered tied up within the school premises.

During Thursday’s court session, six suspects appeared before the judge. Kefas and Yakubu were identified as the prime suspects accused of conspiring to cause Musa’s death.

Four other individuals, Timothy Abba (56), Joseph Ogoni (41), Bulus Adamu (42), and Francis Adamu (48), all members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) assigned to secure the school, were also charged for negligence and failure to report the incident to authorities.

Meanwhile, Justice Naheed Ibrahim Abdulhamid scheduled the murder trial for April 8, 2025.

Speaking after the hearing, the deceased’s father, Musa Mohammed, demanded that the Kaduna State government compensate the family with N560 million for negligence.