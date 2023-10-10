Skales accuses EFCC of illegally invading his home

Nigerian music star, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales has alleged that personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) illegally raided his…

In a series of posts via his X account (formerly known as Twitter), the singer told his followers that the men of the agency stormed his house while he was with his 6-month-old daughter and family. He further noted that they hit his producer with a stick.

In his X thread, the singer said in part, “Imagine these people pulling up like this to a room where my 6-month-old and my daughter and her were sleeping.

“They destroyed my back door. How do you threaten to rope an innocent person into something he did not do? Is that not illegal?I guess this is where my lawyer will step in. I am still shivering because it just dawned on me that this happened to me in front of my family and I’m scared now.

“Now one of them whose name is Femi called me threatening that he could rope me into something because of my outburst on social media.

An outburst caused by the unprofessional manner in which they gained entry into my home at 4 a.m., while I had my 6-month-old child and her mum sleeping.

The 32-year-old further claimed, “Meaning they did not find “anything” illegal on myself and the remaining others which are my daughter, DJ Spicey and my daughter’s nannies which is why we were not arrested.

“The EFCC alleged that they found ‘things’ in the phones of the two people they arrested who came to make music with me. One escorted the producer I’m working with to my house and the other is an artiste I’m helping to shape his career…

“Even when I went outside to ask who would fix my back door, they said I should go back inside. They ceased my phone after checking and they saw nothing but my neighbours recorded them beating up one of my neighbours. I’m so scared right now my daughter is still crying.”(sic)

In a chat with the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, he told Daily Trust to get back to him in an hour as the agency would issue a statement over the incident.

