Six simple ways to beat extreme heat

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday predicted rising temperatures and high humidity levels over the next 3-4 days which may cause thermal discomfort across several regions.

States which may be affected, according to the report, are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Other vulnerable regions that may be affected are the southwest, coastal areas, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

SPONSOR AD

Many people enjoy sunny weather, but when it is extremely hot, it becomes a matter of concern because hot weather can negatively affect one’s health.

Heat, like most other things when in high degree or excess, if not controlled can have serious consequences, including heatstroke and hyperthermia, which can occur when the human cooling systems are overwhelmed.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heatstroke is a severe, life-threatening form of hyperthermia that occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature, leading to dangerously high core body temperatures, potentially causing brain dysfunction and organ damage. This is caused by Prolonged exposure to high temperatures, intense physical activity in hot conditions, and so on, especially during heatwaves.

Here are the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and six steps to take to stay healthy

Dress light

To stay cool during extreme heat, wear light-coloured, lightweight, and breathable clothing like linen or cotton, as these materials reflect heat and allow for better airflow. Loose-fitting styles can also help improve airflow and prevent overheating.

Maintain healthy weight

People who are obese are at much greater risk of heat-related illnesses. Carrying excess weight can affect your body’s ability to regulate its temperature and cause you to retain more heat. Talk to your doctor if you need help managing your weight.

Eat light

To stay cool during extreme heat, opt for lighter, hydrating foods like salads, and fruits rich in water content. Heavy meals add more heat as your body works harder to digest them.

Limit outdoor activities

Avoid intense physical activities during the hottest part of the day, and if you must be active, do so during cooler periods. When involved in physical activity, listen to your body when it tells you to take a break.

Stay Hydrated

Make sure you drink water as much as possible throughout the day and include hydrating fruits and vegetables like orange, watermelon, cucumber, and green leaves into your daily diet. Take regular baths when you are hot. If you know you are going to be outside for a while, soak a towel in cold water and use it to keep cool outside. When the temperatures are high, try to stay indoors and enjoy some air-conditioning when there is power supply.

Limit alcohol intake

During extreme heat, the WHO advises limiting alcohol consumption as it can worsen dehydration and impair the body’s ability to regulate temperature, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.