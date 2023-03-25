Six killed, two injured in Ogun road crashes

Six persons have lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in separate accidents that occured in Ogun state. Our correspondent gathered that the first…

Six persons have lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in separate accidents that occured in Ogun state.

Our correspondent gathered that the first accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday claimed two lives while two other persons were injured.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Okpe said the first accident involved a Volvo truck with registration number: RBH 420 XA and a Nissan cabstar, marked YYY 486 XB.

She said a total of six persons were involved, two persons were injured, while two died and others were unhurt.

She attributed the cause of the accident to route violation and dangerous driving.

The second accident, according to her, occurred on Friday night at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Okpe said, the accident involved three vehicles: a tanker with registration number, T 15321 LA, a BMW car, marked TTD 421 CX and a NISSAN SUV with no registration number.

According to her, the driver of the tanker which fully loaded with petrol lost control while trying to make a turning at Lafenwa roundabout.

Okpe blamed the accident on speeding and reckless driving on the part of the tanker driver.

She said, “The tanker driver was trying to make a turning at the roundabout at Lafenwa and rammed into two other vehicles.

“The driver then lost control and rammed into a building. The content spilled, but no fire outbreak.

“The content was quickly trans-loaded into another truck with the help of fire service and other traffic managers”.

She said four persons died in the accident.