Six killed as gunmen invade Anambra community

Six people have been killed and two others seriously injured in Omar Community in Anyamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Daily Trust gathered the cause of the incident was due to protracted existing communal dispute between the two communities of Omor and Anaku of the same local government council.

A source in the area said that a group of young men stormed Omor and started shooting indiscriminately, thereby killing six persons and injuring two others.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for Anambra State Police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the command had intensified manhunt for the perpetrators.

He said, “The suspects, wielding AK-47 rifles in the early hours of Monday without any provocation, started shooting indiscriminately in Omar Community, Anyamelum LGA and murdered six persons and inflicted serious injuries on two others.”

According to him, the command joint task force team comprising the police and the military had been deployed in the area.

He added that operations were ongoing and the situation was being monitored in the area.