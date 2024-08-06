Six die of ‘food poisoning’ in Kogi

Six persons have died at a household in Anyoke, Okunchi Ward in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State after reportedly consuming a contaminated food.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims started stooling and vomiting simultaneously shortly after eating the food made of cassava flour last week.

It was learnt that eight family members, who consumed the food (Amala), were rushed to three different hospitals.

Six of them were said to have been diagnosed with multiple organ failure and died from the complications.

However, the remaining two victims survived after receiving treatment and had been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Ministry of Health has constituted a committee to investigate the suspected food poisoning.

The state Commissioner for Health, Hon. AbdulAzzez Adams Adeiza, who claimed to have visited the two survivors on Monday, said investigation was in progress.

He said, “Specialised team consisting of state and WHO officials, including the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO), WHO officers, and local health officials, has been deployed to investigate the outbreak.

“Samples of the cassava flour have been collected for toxicological analysis in collaboration with the state Ministry of Agriculture.

“The Kogi State Government has taken responsibility for the medical bills of the victims and will release the final report of the toxicology to the public.

“Thankfully, no additional cases of watery stooling or vomiting have been reported in the household or community.”