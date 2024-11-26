Six abducted in Plateau communities

No fewer than six people have been reportedly kidnapped in various communities in Tudunwada and Gyogob, Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Shehu Kanam, Secretary of Kanam Development Association, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Tuesday, stating that the victims were abducted between Sunday and Monday.

According to him, the incidents are part of a kidnapping trend in the area. Over 30 people have been kidnapped in recent months, with millions of naira paid in ransom. Sadly, two people lost their lives due to the kidnappings.

“Kanam emphasized the dire implications of these kidnappings on rural economic prosperity. Many families have been financially devastated due to exorbitant ransom payments, leading to emotional trauma and a lasting impact on the victims and their families.

“Furthermore, many kidnapped individuals have fled their villages, abandoning their farms and businesses. The Kanam Development Association has identified specific areas prone to kidnapping, including Kanam, Gagdi, Gyambar, and Gwamlar wards.

“The group attributes the prevalence of kidnapping in these areas to their unique topography and geography, which provides a safe haven for kidnappers to operate unchecked,” he added.

The association called on both the state and federal governments to enhance security in the area to allow villagers continue their lawful businesses without fear.