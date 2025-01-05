Sit-at-home: We no longer take orders from non-state actors –Enugu Gov 

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has said the illegal sit-at-home across the Southeast has been brought to an end in Enugu, noting that the people no longer take orders from non-state actors.

The governor disclosed this to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his official visit to Enugu State on Saturday.

The Indigenous People of Biafra has been enforcing sit-at–home in Southeastern states in solidarity of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbah, who was speaking on the security efforts being put in place by his administration, noted that his dream for the state could be achieved when “security is guaranteed, quality education thrives, and citizens can access affordable healthcare.”

The governor outlined the steps taken to enhance public safety in the state, including ending “the illegal sit-at-home order imposed across the Southeast.”

He said, “We no longer observe sit-at-home in Enugu. Our people go to work every day of the week, and we no longer take orders from non-state actors.”

The governor commended the President for the “courageous pronouncements you made to free up funds for development: the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of the foreign exchange, and several social interventions that your government continues to provide for the people of this country.

“We are now essentially, with those funds freed, able to fully complete projects. And it’s not just physical infrastructure; social and digital infrastructure are going on.”