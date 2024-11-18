Sit-at-home order: Gunmen kill vigilantes, burn vehicle in Anambra

Four members of the Anambra Vigilante Services (AVS) were killed on Monday morning by gunmen in Anambra State.

Three of the vigilante members were killed in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state while one was killed in Abatete, Idemili North LGA.

It was learnt that the gunmen had stormed Abatete, firing indiscriminately, which led to the death of one person.

The attacks occurred following Governor Charles Soludo’s directive, urging traders to ignore the Monday sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go about their normal business.

An eyewitness reported that after killing the three AVS members in Ukpo, the gunmen set their operational vehicle ablaze and fled, taking about seven people with them and injuring many others in the process.

It was learnt that a trader and a vigilante member escaped with bullet wounds.

According to the eyewitness, the gunmen arrived at Ukpo roundabout, shooting sporadically.

Upon sighting a Sienna bus transporting the vigilante members, they opened fire, killing three of the personnel.

The eyewitness stated, “They came from nowhere, shooting sporadically and chanting ‘No Biafra, No Freedom.’ People started running for safety.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ukpo was on the ground to investigate the matter.

Recall that two weeks ago, Governor Soludo ordered all markets in the state to open and disregard the sit-at-home order enforced by the gunmen.