Sit-at-home: No casualty during shooting in Ebonyi – Police

The Police Command in Ebonyi has said no life was lost in the state following the seven-day sit-at-home order by a faction of the proscribed…

The Police Command in Ebonyi has said no life was lost in the state following the seven-day sit-at-home order by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The sit-at-home order declared by one Simon Ekpunobi based in Finland started on Saturday and would end on Friday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, made this assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Onovwakpoyeya explained that the group were only shooting sporadically at some locations to scare people away in a bid to enforce the sit-at-home order.

First batch of Nigerian pilgrims leave Saudi Arabia

Gov’ship Poll: Adebutu storms Ogun Tribunal with 8,000 ‘exhibits’

“Yes, the group came and shot sporadically at the new market opposite Liberation Estate and our tactical team responded quickly and people cleared. There was no casualty. Nobody sustained injury either on the part of the civilians or the police. The police have intensified patrol within the town and even at the hinterlands,” she added.

She further stated, “On the report that a police van was burnt, the news is not true. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...