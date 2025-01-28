✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sports

Sinner won’t defend his title in Rotterdam

Jannik Sinner

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will not defend his ATP 500 title in Rotterdam as the Italian’s “body needs time to rest” after winning the Australian Open, tournament organisers announced Monday.

Sinner, 23, defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Sunday to win his third Grand Slam title, following success last year in Melbourne and victory at the US Open in September.

“After consulting with my team we had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN AMRO Open,” said Sinner in a statement on the tournament’s website.

