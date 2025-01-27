Sinner eyes successes on grass and clay

Double Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner set his sights on mastering clay and grass courts to make himself a complete player after the Italian claimed his third hardcourt Grand Slam title on Sunday.

The world No 1 retained his Melbourne Park crown to further underpin his status as the hottest player on the surface.

Sinner has reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon in the last two seasons but the 23-year-old said he hoped to assert his authority on clay and grass this year.