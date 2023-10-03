Sinner edge Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner produced a masterclass in aggressive tennis to hand Carlos Alcaraz a 7-6(4) 6-1 defeat in the semifinal of the China Open…

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner produced a masterclass in aggressive tennis to hand Carlos Alcaraz a 7-6(4) 6-1 defeat in the semifinal of the China Open on Tuesday to book a title clash with the in-form Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner edged a tight first set in the latest chapter of his growing rivalry with world No 2 Alcaraz before the Italian went on the offensive in the next to reel off the games and seal his fourth win over the Spaniard in seven meetings.

“I’d say every match against him is very tough,” Sinner said. “We both show great respect and play great. Today I played a little better in the important moments.”

