Sinner dismisses health fears to reach semis

Defending champion Jannik Sinner dismissed concerns about his physical state to thrash home hope Alex de Minaur and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.
Sinner struggled with illness in his previous match but looked sharp in a 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory over eighth seed De Minaur.
Two days after being sick before playing Denmark’s Holger Rune and needing to see a doctor, Sinner said he felt “ready” when he woke up yesterday.
Sinner denied speculation he had pneumonia, saying blood tests after his fourth-round match were “all good”.
“I feel like the illness has gone away now. I was feeling much, much better this morning,” the world number one said.
