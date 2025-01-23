✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sinner dismisses health fears to reach semis

Jannik Sinner
    By .

Defending champion Jannik Sinner dismissed concerns about his physical state to thrash home hope Alex de Minaur and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Sinner struggled with illness in his previous match but looked sharp in a 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory over eighth seed De Minaur.

Two days after being sick before playing Denmark’s Holger Rune and needing to see a doctor, Sinner said he felt “ready” when he woke up yesterday.

Sinner denied speculation he had pneumonia, saying blood tests after his fourth-round match were “all good”.

“I feel like the illness has gone away now. I was feeling much, much better this morning,” the world number one said.

 

