Single use plastic: Lagos supermarkets now selling nylon

Major supermarkets in Lagos have begun sale of nylons to customers, in compliance with the Lagos state government’s ban on single-use plastics.

The state government had announced plans to ban the circulation of single-use plastics, and sachet water, among others from January 2025.

In compliance with the directive, supermarkets and malls have stopped providing nylons to customers.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust observed that shoppers pay within the range of N150- N500 to buy nylons to put the items they bought.

Further findings show that prior to the enforcement, few supermarkets including Bokku, ShopRite and Twinfaja have been selling their nylons to customers.

Checks revealed that since January 1, Shoprite, had stopped providing nylon bags to customers in line with the Lagos state government’s directive while Bokku started since it begun operation in 2024.

In an interview with Daily Trust, one of the shoppers at a Spar retail outlet in Ikeja expressed surprise, saying he paid N150 to buy a nylon to pack his items.

“I paid N150 for this nylon. I think this is part of the enforcement of the state government’s single-use plastics ban,” he said.

Also Addas Mall at Agidingbi Ikeja has stopped providing nylons to customers from February 1, 2025.