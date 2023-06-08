Sina Rambo’s Estranged Wife Offers Diamond Wedding Ring As Giveaway

Heidi Korth, estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Sina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo, has offered her wedding ring as a giveaway. This was after…

Heidi Korth, estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Sina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo, has offered her wedding ring as a giveaway.

This was after she announced she is officially divorced from her husband.

The couple had been involved in a messy fight. Korth had called out Rambo on social media and accused him of being a deadbeat father.

She also accused him of cheating, taking money from her without paying back, and owing the hospital where she was delivered of their baby in the US.

In a video via her Instagram account on Wednesday, Korth said she is officially divorced and would like to give her wedding ring to anyone who is getting married soon.

She added that anyone who is interested should send her a message.

“This is my wedding ring, since I am now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married soon. It is actually a diamond ring, just hit me up, send a picture of your wedding invite and I will send it to you,” she said.

Sina Rambo, son of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, and Korth had their court wedding in October 2021. They have a daughter together.

