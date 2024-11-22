SIMS rewards 70 dealers, charts way ahead 2025

TCL in association with SimsNigeria Limited, their sole franchise partner in Nigeria, has rewarded over seventy dealers with an all-expense paid trip, in a bid to offer them the opportunity to explore TCL’s latest product range and participate in shaping plans in Nigeria.

This was announced during the “TCL/Sims Dealers Meet” parley in Lagos, which brought together the dealers and distributors of TCL who had been consistent in the Dealer Scheme launched by TCL.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Operating Officer of SimsNigeria Ltd, Mr. Ike Eyisi, expressed satisfaction over the commitment of the dealers to grow the brand in the country.

He stressed that the objective of the ‘Dealers Meet’ was to reinforce the company’s collaboration with dealers and showcase TCL’s diverse product portfolio and facilitate discussions on upcoming plans and initiatives.

“I am pleased to witness the overwhelming success of the TCL/Sims Dealers Meet in Lagos, Nigeria. This event has not only strengthened our partnership but also showcased TCL’s commitment to excellence in the consumer electronics industry. We look forward to continued success and growth together,” he said.

Reflecting on the success of the Dealers Meet in Nigeria, TCL MEA Smart Screen Operations Director, Mr. Zhang Yiheng appreciated the dealers, describing them as the conduit pipe to reach the end consumers.

“The Dealers Meet has been instrumental in connecting with our valued partners and the wider dealer network. I congratulate our dealers and distributors for meeting the targets and joining the event at Lagos, Nigeria.

“It also provided a valuable opportunity to showcase our new 115 inch TV and discuss our strategic vision for the future. TCL is dedicated to furthering its presence in the region to address the increasing demand for our trusted products,” he said.