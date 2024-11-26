Simon Ekpa: It’s time to restore peace in Igboland – IPOB’s lawyer

The counsel to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and human rights activist, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has advised Ndi Igbo to ensure that peace is restored in the South East.

He charged those involved in killings and enablers of violence in Igboland to reflect on their actions and work towards peace in the region.

Ejiofor stated this in a statement in Awka, on Monday, emphasising that it was a fact that Ndi Igbo are marginalised in the Nigerian political system, but true struggles for the liberation of the oppressed must reject violence, fraud, criminality and abuse as strategy.

He said those still clinging to the baseless December declaration should be assured that December will come and go uneventfully.

“I have always maintained that lies, deceit, fraud, treachery and criminality have an expiration date. When the truth reaches its breaking point, it is inevitable: Game Over. To those still clinging to the baseless December declaration, rest assured, December will come and go uneventfully,” he stated.

He recalled that in the past when fantastical claims about fighter jets and warships were peddled as tools for self-aggrandizement by a serial fraudster, he warned those willing to listen that they were being swindled.