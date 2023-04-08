Sign Peace Corps Bill as parting gift, Commandant begs Buhari

The Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ogun Command, Olufemi Akinyemi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill…

The Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ogun Command, Olufemi Akinyemi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill before his expiration of his tenure on May 29.

The Senate on Tuesday adopted the report of the Conference Committee set up with the House of Representatives to harmonise the ‘Bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Peace Corps’.

The Conference Committee set up earlier in the year by both the Senate and House of Representatives completed its assignment on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives had adopted the report on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Akinyemi in a statement on Saturday commended the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for “their love and commitment to the progress and development of the country”.

He applauded the efforts of all members of the National Assembly, especially those who served in different committees that worked on the bill.

The State Commandant also commended the National Commandant of the Corps, Prof. Dickson Akoh, for his resilience in ensuring that the Bill get to where it is.

He however called on President Muhammadu Buhari “to assent to the bill and make it a parting gift, as he completes his send term in office on May 29 2023.”

The Bill, among others, seeks to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps as a body charged with the responsibility to develop, empower and provide gainful employment to youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism, community service, neighborhood watch and nation building.